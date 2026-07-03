Why the USS Cobia is tilting, and why visitors shouldn't worry

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Visitors to the USS Cobia may notice the historic submarine leaning slightly, but the Wisconsin Maritime Museum says there's no reason for concern.

Museum representatives tell NBC 26 the World War II submarine remains safe, secure, and open for tours despite developing a slight list.

The museum says the tilt was caused by minor rainwater intrusion into a ballast tank, likely the result of the heavy rainfall northeast Wisconsin has seen in recent weeks. Officials say the issue is not uncommon for a vessel of the Cobia's size.

Wisconsin Maritime Museum: Facebook The WWII submarine has developed a slight list. Museum officials say it's safe and remains open for tours.

Museum staff identified the source of the water on Wednesday and turned on the submarine's bilge pump to remove the excess water. The pumping process caused the ship to list while most of the trapped water was removed.

Museum officials say the water is entering through the area of an old repair. Because of Sub Fest activities this weekend, repairs will be completed after the holiday while the submarine remains docked.

The USS Cobia continues to operate on its regular tour schedule, and museum officials say there is no risk to visitors.

You can see more photos of the historic submarine and learn more information about it by clicking HERE.