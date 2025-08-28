Why story time is the secret superpower every child needs

KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — Story time at your local library may look like silly voices, wide eyes, and giggles, but for children, it's so much more.

Reading at a young age can spark imagination, build confidence and shape a lifelong love of learning. From tricky alligators to silly adventures, these kids don't want story time to end at the Kimberly Public Library.

"Yes, I think that's the most important thing parents can do with kids is to spend that time reading from baby on. Just the wonderful language development is incredible with reading. It's so important for children to have that and it's a wonderful bonding time," said Ann Hardginski, youth services librarian at Kimberly Public Library.

Six-year-old Everly lights up when she talks about reading.

"Uh, I read a lot. I do. Piggy and Piggy Elephant and pigeon books, and I can read them all by myself," said Everly.

Her mom says that love of books started early.

"She probably has never gotten a day without books being read to her, and I also make it a point to read in front of her so that she sees that I'm reading physical books and that it's a lifelong thing, not just for kids," said Ashley Holtzlander, Everly's mother.

For this family and so many others, reading means confidence, imagination and opportunity.

For 9-year-old Carly Frassetto, books are her biggest adventure.

"Um, I just like how the words like just make really sense. And whenever I'm sad, it kind of just makes me like happy. I like how like books don't yell at you," said Carly.

Experts say kids who read or are read to at an early age are more likely to succeed in school, graduate on time, and build lifelong confidence in learning.

Carly's grandmother has watched that success span three generations.

"I think reading is very important because if you can't read, you can't do your homework, you can't excel in life. I think that kids who do read a lot excel a lot more in school than kids who don't," said Becky Frassetto, Carly's grandmother.

But for Carly, books aren't just words — they're her happy place.

"Well, when you read like, it just makes me feel, it just makes me feel like really happy," said Carly.

That's why the "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign is so important. Each year, money is raised to buy new, age-appropriate books for kids in need. This year, all of the money raised goes to buying books for all of the students at Lincoln Elementary School in Green Bay.

