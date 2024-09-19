Whooping cough cases on the rise across Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — More than five times as many people across Wisconsin have tested positive for Pertussis—also known as whooping cough—this year in comparison to the same time last year.

Fortunately, doctors say there are simple steps to take to prevent the disease, and you can also protect yourself if you get it.

"We're seeing an outbreak of Pertussis that actually started back in April which is a little bit unusual," said Dr. Thomas Huffer of St. Vincent Children's Hospital in Green Bay.

Dr. Huffer says he's noticing a different trend this year when it comes to patients testing positive for whooping cough.

"Usually pertussis is more common in August, September and October. So, we expect to see an uptick this time of the year, but it's been a little more extended this year, because it started early," said Dr. Huffer.

Nationally, there are three times as many cases so far this year, and that's compared to the same time in 2023.

In Wisconsin, there are 278 cases confirmed so far this year, compared to 51 cases at the same point in 2023.

Statewide, at least 29 counties are reporting at least one case this year, and even though Dr. Huffer says pertussis can affect everyone, his biggest concern is protecting young children from catching it.

"It's always kind of scary when we see an infant with Pertussis for sure, because they do get pretty sick," said Dr. Huffer.

Fortunately, Dr. Huffer said there are steps you can take to protect yourself.

"If you know you've been exposed, that's one of those times that you definitely need to go see your doctor, because there are antibiotics we can give to people who have a known exposure to whooping cough," Dr. Huffer said.

Dr. Huffer says the best way to protect yourself is to get your T-DAP booster every 10 years.

Even though there have been more than five times as many cases this year in comparison to 2023, no deaths have been reported so far.

If you'd like to learn more about Pertussis, you can visit Prevea's website.