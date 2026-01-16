Whole milk returns to school menus: What parents should know

APPLETON (NBC 26) — For the first time in more than a decade, schools participating in the National School Lunch Program can once again offer whole and 2% milk alongside low-fat, fat-free, and non-dairy options.

The change comes after President Donald Trump signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act into law this week, expanding what schools are allowed to serve, but not requiring districts to make any changes.

So what does that mean for kids’ health?

According to pediatric nutrition guidelines, milk can be an important part of a child’s diet, providing protein, calcium, vitamin D, and other nutrients that support growth and bone development.

Registered dietitian Ashley Krautkramer with ThedaCare says all types of cow’s milk offer those core nutrients... regardless of fat level.

Whole milk, however, contains more saturated fat, which is why recommendations can vary by age and overall diet.

Whole milk is typically recommended for children under age 2, while older children often transition to lower-fat options depending on their calorie needs, activity level and health history.

Health experts emphasize that the new law does not force schools to serve whole milk.

Districts can still offer low-fat and fat-free milk, as well as milk alternatives. The change simply expands the menu of options available.

Krautkramer says that makes it especially important for parents to look at the big picture of what kids are eating, not just what’s in their milk carton.

If whole milk becomes part of a child’s school day, dietitians say parents should also pay attention to other common sources of saturated fat throughout the day, including:



Cheese

Butter

Meat

Desserts like cookies, cake, and ice cream

Processed snacks such as chips

Those foods, combined with one or more servings of whole milk at school... and potentially milk at home... can add up quickly.

Krautkramer says there’s no single “right” milk choice for every child.

Instead, nutrition decisions should be based on a child’s overall diet, activity level, and health needs, rather than on a single food or drink.

Experts agree that balance matters most, and that milk is just one piece of a child’s overall nutrition puzzle.

