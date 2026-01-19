GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — As dangerous wind chills grip Northeast Wisconsin, many people are choosing to stay indoors. But for older adults who are homebound, extreme cold can bring isolation and serious risk.

That’s where the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Brown County’s Meals on Wheels program steps in.

The program delivers hot meals directly to seniors’ homes and, just as importantly, provides a daily check-in.

WATCH THE BROADCAST STORY HERE:

When the cold turns dangerous, a knock at the door can save a life

“For people who are isolated and alone, it’s about making sure they’re seen,” said Devon Christensen, director of the Aging and Disability Resource Center. “It’s a wellness check too, so if people don’t answer the door, we’re seeking out what the issue is.”

In Brown County, Meals on Wheels delivers up to 600 home-delivered meals each day, serving seniors who may not be able to leave their homes safely, especially during extreme cold.

That brief moment at the door can make all the difference, ensuring someone is warm, safe, and doing okay.

But the program providing that lifeline is now under strain.

For the first time in decades, Meals on Wheels in Brown County has a waitlist.

“This is one of the first times we’ve headed into a waitlist environment,” Christensen said. “Our dollars have shrunk, the costs have gone up, and our need for volunteers is critical.”

Right now, the ADRC says 15 high-risk seniors are waiting for service, with no clear timeline for when meals will be available.

“We don’t have a hot meal to be able to deliver,” Christensen said. “We’re not able to even say when their name could come off the list.”

The agency says what it needs most right now is support, both volunteers and funding, to keep deliveries moving and prevent more seniors from losing access to the program.

“How people can help is to donate to the program or sign up to be a volunteer,” Christensen said. “Any of those things would really make a huge difference in the lives of older adults.”

Click here to: Volunteer with Meals on Wheels (Brown County ADRC)

Click here to: Support / Donate to Meals on Wheels

The ADRC emphasizes it is not asking for new meal sign-ups at this time, but instead is asking the community to help ensure current clients don’t lose the service they rely on.

For more information on volunteering or supporting the Meals on Wheels program, visit the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Brown County.

