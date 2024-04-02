Watch Now
What's on your ballot for the spring primary?

Ahead of Tuesday's spring primary elections, everything you need to know before heading to the polls.
Posted at 4:06 AM, Apr 02, 2024
GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — Today is the Spring Primary Election in Wisconsin.

Poll will be open at 7 this morning and will stay open until 8 at night.
If you are in line by 8, you will be allowed to cast your ballot.

If you are not registered to vote, you will need to show proof of where you live.
Some examples include bank statements, a valid wisconsin driver's license or state ID card.

If you'd like to see what's on your ballot, verify your registration status or find your polling place, head to https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/My-Voter-Info

