What's next for workforce housing in Sister Bay?

There is demand from more than 600 workers for workforce housing in Sister Bay, according to a new study

The Village of Sister Bay is discussing the issue, and owns more than 50 acres that could be used for housing

Watch the video to hear from a woman says she will be among those trying to buy a home in the area

Workforce housing - a home for people who work - is a "big issue for Sister Bay," said Nate Bell, the village president.

A new study out this month shows there is demand for workforce housing in the Village from more than 600 workers.

Hanna Michalsen said that, in a few years, she'll be one of them.

“Hopefully by the time I’m 30 I... have a foundation and have at least a nice home of some sort in Door County," said Michalsen, who is from and works in Sister Bay, a village in northern Door County.

New workforce housing could be built on a village-owned piece of land that is more than 50 acres.

Development on the land is currently in the discussion phase.

"[I]t is far more important that we do this right, than we do it fast," said Bell, the village president.

"I do feel some immediacy to get this done, but we need to make sure that we are doing the right thing."

Farther south down the Door Peninsula, Sturgeon Bay is also taking on the issue of workforce housing.

A new development called Geneva Ridge is available to home buyers who work in Door County, with requirements including a ban against the homes being used as short-term rentals.

"I think that's an interesting way to do it," Sister Bay Village President Bell said of the Geneva Ridge development.

"I'm open to whatever possibility's out there."

