What's next for Katrina Baur and Jesse Vang as search for young Elijah expands?

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A statewide AMBER Alert for Elijah Vue started in Manitowoc County more than three weeks ago, and the boy's mother and her partner are set to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. Thursday in connection to child neglect charges.

However, Baur and Vang have yet to be charged in connection to young Elijah's disappearance.

After Elijah was reported missing from Two Rivers more than three weeks ago, the search has expanded to more cities across Wisconsin, including the Wisconsin Dells where Elijah lived with his mother, Katrina Baur.

Both Baur and her partner Jesse Vang went before a judge last week in connection to child neglect.

Baur's own mother wrote a letter to the judge and asked him not to reduce Baur's bond amount, because she said Katrina Baur has a history of not returning to court and other bad behavior.

Meantime, crews have been endlessly working to bring young Elijah home with local, state and federal authorities reviewing all leads.

People across the state have been looking for Elijah since he was first reported missing February 20.

Search efforts have expanded from the Lakeshore to Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan and even Wisconsin Dells where Elijah lived with his mother.

Two Rivers police have said the combined rewards for information leading to Elijah's discovery has grown to $40,000.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue working to help bring young Elijah home.