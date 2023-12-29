What to expect during the NYE celebration at Titletown

Titletown is being staged for Sunday's day-long New Year's Eve celebration, and there are new activities for people to enjoy.

An impressive LED display will be offered Sunday night.

A champagne walk is also new this year where you can have your picture taken next to different champagne-themed decor.

Fan favorites like skating and tubing are planned—weather permitting, even though Ariens Hill has been temporarily shut down due to the warmer weather.

Televisions will be set up around the venue so Packers fans can watch the team take on the Vikings in Sunday Night Football.

An early 9 p.m. countdown will be offered for children and their families, and the traditional countdown will also happen at midnight.

Before committing to your New Year's resolution, you'll be able to celebrate the end of 2023 in style.

"Our facilities team is hard at work every single day and night to keep our ice skating rink and tubing hill open for activities," Titletown Events Coordinator Jessica Dickhut said.

Dickhut says a lot of the New Year's Eve fan favorites are making a comeback, but organizers are also adding to the experience.

"I'm really excited for the champagne walkway. It's new this year, and I'm really excited to see how guests engage with it, and how they can really have a fun time, wandering through and taking some photos, seeing all of the ice sculptures coming to life and everything else," Dickhut said.

Even though we're experiencing some warmer winter, there are plenty of spots to stay warm and heat up your hands around Titletown—like one of the many fire pits or outdoor heaters.

"We have some really great weather scheduled. So, if you're afraid of the cold, don't worry, it's going to be warm," Dickhut said.

Dickhut says Titletown organizers have clearly thought of everything this year—from bringing in televisions so people can catch the Sunday night Packers game to offering an earlier New Year's Eve countdown for families with young children.

However, she says the biggest attraction this year will likely be one of the LED displays.

"So, our big push this year is all of the LED. Winter is such a dark time that we really wanted to brighten up the winter time and really bring the new year into a bright, fun year," Dickhut said.

Dickhut guarantees a fun start to 2024 no matter how old you are.

"This is an event for all ages. So, whether you're 2, 22 or 62 there is something for you to do here at Titletown," Dickhut said.

Attending the event doesn't cost anything, but you'll need to sign a release form if you want to enjoy some of the different winter-related activities like skating or tubing down Ariens Hill.

Celebrations get underway at 10 a.m. Sunday, and it goes until 1 a.m. Monday.

Dickhut says you can also watch the Packers take on the Vikings inside Rockwood Terrace, but you'll need to sign up ahead of time.