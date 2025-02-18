What to know about Wisconsin's spring primary

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It might not feel like it, but today is Wisconsin's spring primary election.

Some communities have fewer polling locations open than they did for the presidential election last fall, but you can still check the My Vote Wisconsin website.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Voters will choose two of the three candidates running to lead the state's public education system to advance to the general election in April.

The candidates for superintendent are education consultant Brittany Kinser,Sauk Prairie superintendent Jeff Wright, and incumbent Jill Underly.

