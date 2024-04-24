What is your neighborhood's grade for air quality?

(NBC 26) — The American Lung Association has released its annual "State of the Air" report card.

It's a national report that tracks ozone levels and particle pollution.

According to the organization, under high ozone days:

Brown County — "C" grade

Door County — "F" grade

Fond du Lac County — "C" grade

Kewaunee County — "D" grade

Manitowoc County — "F" grade

Outagamie County — "C" grade

Sheboygan County — "F" grade

Under particle pollution:

Brown County — "C" grade

Outagamie County — "C" grade

More information about this year's report card can be found HERE.