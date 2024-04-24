Watch Now
What is your neighborhood's grade for air quality?

Report: 8 Wisconsin counties have poor air quality
Posted at 7:58 AM, Apr 24, 2024
(NBC 26) — The American Lung Association has released its annual "State of the Air" report card.

It's a national report that tracks ozone levels and particle pollution.

According to the organization, under high ozone days:

  • Brown County — "C" grade
  • Door County — "F" grade
  • Fond du Lac County — "C" grade
  • Kewaunee County — "D" grade
  • Manitowoc County — "F" grade
  • Outagamie County — "C" grade
  • Sheboygan County — "F" grade

Under particle pollution:

  • Brown County — "C" grade
  • Outagamie County — "C" grade

More information about this year's report card can be found HERE.

