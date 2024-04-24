What is your neighborhood's grade for air quality?

(NBC 26) — The American Lung Association has released its annual "State of the Air" report card.
It's a national report that tracks ozone levels and particle pollution.
According to the organization, under high ozone days:
- Brown County — "C" grade
- Door County — "F" grade
- Fond du Lac County — "C" grade
- Kewaunee County — "D" grade
- Manitowoc County — "F" grade
- Outagamie County — "C" grade
- Sheboygan County — "F" grade
Under particle pollution:
- Brown County — "C" grade
- Outagamie County — "C" grade
