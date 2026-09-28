Western World LLC. opens in Oconto

OCONTO (NBC 26) — A new locally owned western store is planting roots in Oconto, offering everything from riding gear to home décor while betting on personalized service over big-box convenience.

Western World LLC. officially opened inside the Cellcom location, giving shoppers in northeast Wisconsin a new option for western apparel, tack and consignment items.

Owner Destiny Benesh has worked at Cellcom for the last 10 years, and says one of the store’s biggest draws will be a dedicated consignment room where customers can bring in used western gear and clothing.

“We will have an entire room dedicated just to consignment so taking in anything you want to get rid of. If you want to get rid of some old saddles, show clothes laying around, old hats, we'll take it,” Benesh said.

For Benesh, the business is rooted in years of firsthand experience with horses and the western lifestyle. She owns three horses, takes in rescues and has been riding since she was 3 years old.

“Well, honestly it's about the knowledge and experience,” Benesh said.

She believes that hands-on background gives local shoppers something they cannot always find online.

“I mean, that's an experience you can't just get off Google,” Benesh said.

Even as some families continue tightening budgets, Benesh says she felt confident moving forward with the business in small-town Oconto.

“Oh, it's amazing. I'm glad to be able to start doing it in smalltown Oconto,” she said.

Western World also arrives during a period of continued entrepreneurship nationwide, with millions of Americans filing new business applications in recent years.

Benesh says community interest has been strong so far, and she plans to continue working at Cellcom.

“We've had a lot of interest in it so far. So, hoping it keeps on going,” she said.

While the store caters to horse owners and riders, Benesh says shoppers do not need to live the western lifestyle to find something inside.

“So, it's more than just about the horse. It's also about apparel and decorating your home as well,” she said.

Western World is now open in Oconto.