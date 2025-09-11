West High students honor 9/11 victims with annual stair climb

Across the nation Thursday, Americans paused to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. At West High School, students who weren’t yet alive when the tragedy unfolded honored the victims — and the first responders who rushed toward danger — during the school’s annual stair climb.

From 9:16 to 9:47 a.m., mirroring the timeline of the attacks 24 years ago, students gathered inside Del Marcelle Stadium for a moment of silence and reflective music. They then climbed the stadium stairs, symbolizing the heroic efforts of firefighters who ascended the Twin Towers’ stairwells in an attempt to douse the flames and save lives.

“These students weren’t even alive 24 years ago, so for many, this event offers a glimpse into what that day was like,” said NBC 26’s MacLeod Hageman, who attended the ceremony.

West High senior Victori Johnson said honoring the day’s history is an important responsibility for her generation.

“Because it’s our history. Because we need to remember all of the people who have fallen and support them,” Johnson said. “It’s great to know that our first responders that passed — that they’re here for us, always.”Members of the Wisconsin National Guard also visited campus, answering questions, meeting with students, and giving tours of one of their Humvees.

West High’s stair climb was one of several community observances in Northeast Wisconsin dedicated to remembering the victims, survivors, and heroes of 9/11.