West De Pere’s Dr. Russ Gerke named 2026 Wisconsin Principal of the Year

WEST DE PERE (NBC 26) — In front of a crowd of nearly 1,500 students, teachers, friends, and family, Dr. Russ Gerke — principal of West De Pere High School — received the surprise of his career.

On Friday, the 1983 West De Pere graduate was announced as the 2026 Wisconsin High School Principal of the Year, an honor presented as part of the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Principal Leadership Award program. Dr. Gerke was selected from among this year’s statewide award recipients for his exceptional contributions to education and his leadership in creating high-quality learning opportunities.

“Yes, I’m tremendously shocked, and I’m very, very proud of everything we’ve done here as a school,” Gerke said. “It’s been a very long journey, and, as you heard in my comments, it’s part of the reason why I’ve never left West De Pere.”

The award is given to school leaders who have made an exemplary impact on their profession, staff, and community. Gerke credits his family, colleagues, and the West De Pere community for his success, adding that the best part of the job is simple:

“I genuinely love coming to work every day,” he said.

The celebration not only recognized Gerke’s professional achievements but also his dedication to the students and staff who make West De Pere High School a place he’s proud to call home.