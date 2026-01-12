West Bend woman seriously hurt in Fond du Lac County crash

CAMPBELLSPORT (NBC 26) — A 21-year-old West Bend woman is recovering after being hurt in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Fond du Lac County.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 9:22 p.m. on County Highway W near Industrial Parkway in the Village of Campbellsport. Authorities received an automatic crash notification and dispatched multiple emergency crews, including Campbellsport Fire and Ambulance, Campbellsport First Responders, City of Fond du Lac Ambulance (Intercept), and Flight for Life.

Deputies say the she was traveling north and didn't make a curve, went off the road, down an embankment, and hit a tree. The driver — who was the only person in the vehicle — suffered serious injuries and was flown by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Investigators say the woman was not wearing a seat belt and believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

