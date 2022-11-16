'We're going to get this done:' Baldwin predicts success ahead of Senate vote on Respect for Marriage Act

WISCONSIN — The U.S. Senate is expected to hold a test vote Wednesday on the Respect for Marriage Act. The act, if passed, would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized nationwide.

As of 2015, same-sex marriage is federally legal in all 50 states. However, since Roe v. Wade was overturned, reverting states back to old abortion laws, some have expressed concerns that the Supreme Court may go after same-sex marriage next.

This proposed legislation would essentially enshrine those same-sex marriage rights so that the Supreme Court couldn't change them. According to Senator Tammy Baldwin, it would guarantee the same rights and freedoms as every other marriage.

Specifically, the bill would replace federal concepts that define marriage as an act between a man and a woman and a spouse as a person of the opposite sex.

Congress.gov says the bill also, "repeals and replaces provisions that do not require states to recognize same-sex marriages from other states with provisions that prohibit the denial of full faith and credit or any right or claim relating to out-of-state marriages on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin."

The bill would need at least 60 test votes to move forward, and at least three Republicans already shared their support for it. That majority is needed during a test vote in order to open the bill up for debate.

Once debated, the senate could officially vote on the bill. It passed the house in July.

According to CNN's Manu Raju, Ron Johnson said he will not vote to advance the same-sex marriage legislation.

Baldwin tweeted Tuesday saying, "we are going to get this done for loving families across America." She also said it's time for this bill to pass.