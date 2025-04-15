Weekend Wins Include $9.5 Million Megabucks Jackpot and $350,000 SuperCash! Top Prize

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — It was a winning weekend for a couple of Wisconsin Lottery players who bought Megabucks or SuperCash! tickets for the Saturday, April 12, 2025, drawings.

In Kaukauna, a winning $9.5 million Megabucks ticket was purchased at Kwik Trip on 1101 Gertrude St. The winning numbers were 7-10-13-19-34-35. The jackpot is the largest Wisconsin Lottery prize won in 2025 so far.

In Milwaukee, a winning $350,000 SuperCash! ticket was sold at Locust Amoco on 232 W. Locust St. The winning numbers were 4-14-19-24-28-29. It is the sixth SuperCash! top prize won since February 1.

Not to be confused with the multi-jurisdictional game Mega Millions, Megabucks is only offered in Wisconsin and is one of the longest-running Lotto games in the Badger State. Megabucks offers two plays for $1. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1:6,991,908. Megabucks has drawings on Wednesday and Saturdays. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in that day's drawing.

The last time the Megabucks jackpot was hit was on July 17, 2024, when a $4.3 million ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Redgranite.

SuperCash!, also a Wisconsin-only Lotto game, hosts daily drawings seven days a week. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing. SuperCash! offers two plays for $1 and has a Doubler feature at no cost. The odds of winning the $350,000 SuperCash! top prize are 1:1,631,312.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com. Players can also check their tickets using the Wisconsin Lottery mobile app, available at theApp Store or Google Play.