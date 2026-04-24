Week-old sprinkler system stops fire, saving jobs and millions of dollars

TOWNSHIP OF BEAVER (NBC 26) — A fire caused minimal damage to a Marinette County business on Thursday night thanks to a new sprinkler system, officials said.

According to the Pound Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to Patz Pallet in Beaver Township just before 8 p.m. after an alarm company reported a fire alarm and water flow.

Minutes later, dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting heavy smoke and flames from the building’s north end. The call was upgraded to bring in additional resources due to the area’s limited water supply.

Fire crews arrived to find flames outside while the sprinkler system, installed just weeks earlier, slowed the fire inside. The blaze was quickly knocked down, and roof hot spots were extinguished. Mutual aid units were canceled after the fire was contained.

Officials said the coordinated effort saved an estimated couple of million dollars in property and several jobs.

No injuries were reported. The scene was cleared by 11 p.m.