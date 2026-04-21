We Energies begins restoring service to Fox Valley customers affected by flooding

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — We Energies crews have started restoring natural gas service to homes and businesses in the Fox Valley following April’s historic flooding.

Crews began reconnecting service Monday, April 20, to about 200 customers in Fremont and Shiocton whose properties were not affected by floodwaters. The utility temporarily disconnected service last week to about 2,400 customers in Fremont, New London and Shiocton as a safety precaution.

We Energies expects restoration work to continue throughout the week. While the Wolf River has crested, the National Weather Service reports floodwaters in hard-hit areas may not reach safe levels until midweek.

According to a spokesperson with We Energies, more than 100 field workers from across Wisconsin are assisting in the effort, replacing approximately 1,000 submerged meters and working with emergency management and local officials to restore service safely.

Customers whose natural gas appliances were exposed to floodwaters must have them inspected by a qualified HVAC contractor before reconnection, according to We Energies. Appliances deemed safe will require a signed form for We Energies, while damaged units must be repaired or replaced first. Those whose appliances were not exposed do not need an inspection.

Once floodwaters recede, crews will inspect the utility’s system, add natural gas back into its pipes and reestablish service at customer meters. Technicians will then relight pilot lights and verify appliances are working safely. Customers are urged not to relight pilot lights themselves.

We Energies said crews will need access to homes and businesses to complete the process, and anyone age 18 or older can grant entry. If no one is available, crews will leave instructions for scheduling reconnection.

