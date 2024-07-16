We Are the Battleground of Battleground States: Local Delegates Share Insight to the RNC

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — The Republican National Convention has officially begun, and it's all happening here in Wisconsin—ground zero for American politics.

Monday, in the first few hours of the convention, former President Trump announced JD Vance as his running mate, announcing on social media.

This comes just days after Saturday’s devastating assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, which has cast a significant shadow over the event.

We caught up with several local delegates to get their perspective on day one of the RNC.

Stephanie Soucek, chairperson for the Republican Party of Door County: “I am just excited to be a part of history and to have it in our home state. To be with my fellow delegates from Northeast Wisconsin is incredible.”

On the convention floor, our 41 delegates are ready to cast their votes to elect the Republican presidential nominee.

Eric Toney, Fond Du Lac County District Attorney: "It's really an honor to be here, especially after the assassination attempt."

Recent developments have shaken up the race and potentially the theme of this year’s convention.

District Attorney Toney: “After he was struck by a bullet, to have that fortitude to stand up and project that strength to those at the rally and all of America really shows someone's true character. I think we will continue to see that from President Trump throughout this week.”

We asked local delegate Dixon Wolfe of Brown County how the events in Butler, PA, have changed the tone here in Wisconsin.

Wolfe: "I think people are more energized and ready to vote. There's a passionate call for unity on both sides. We need to be unified."

The electricity of the nomination, the election, and the concentrated space of politically like-minded Americans seems to be overpowering any darkness.

Stephanie Soucek: “For all the focus to be in Wisconsin and in Milwaukee is just, it's a very pivotal moment in history.”

Dixon Wolfe: "This is huge for Green Bay. The convention being in Wisconsin means Green Bay is a battleground for both Democrats and Republicans."

As the convention progresses, we’ll continue to bring you updates and insights from the heart of the action.

