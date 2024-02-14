We All Rise: Transforming lives in Green Bay and its plans for growth

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — In the heart of Green Bay We All Rise, a local nonprofit is committed to serving the African-American community.

With six years of dedicated service under its belt, the organization continues to expand its reach, thanks to a partnership with Give Big Green Bay.

Community partner navigator with We All Rise, Charles Caston says the center has been in high demand since opening six years ago.

"As of now, we're at about 3000 clients. So about 1000 clients a year, I say we have grown."

We All Rise emerged as a response to disparities in comprehensive African-American services. Initially focused on bridging gaps, the organization has evolved into so much more.

"It's a place of comfort. It's a place where you can go not only to get your needs met but also to meet incredible people. We also have support groups as well," Caston says.

The comprehensive approach of "We All Rise" encompasses mental health, substance abuse, crisis intervention, education, youth empowerment, housing support, and more.

List of Services:

· Mental Health

· Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services

· 24-Hour Crisis Line

· GED Program

· Black Youth Alliance Program

· Rental Assistance

· 49-bed Transitional Sober Living Facility

With the assistance of Give Big Green Bay, "We All Rise" is poised to double the capacity of its 49-bed transitional, sober living facility. Charles emphasizes the significance of community support and the organization's vision to create a vibrant African-American community.

"Give big because we need it. Not only do we need it to give back to the community, but our vision is to create a vibrant African American community, and sometimes they start with the people who are in the community now."

As the Give Big Green Bay 24-hour day of giving approaches, set to begin at noon on February 21st, there is an opportunity for everyone to contribute.