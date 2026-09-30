Wautoma man charged with stabbing neighbor

WAUTOMA (NBC 26) — A 34-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stabbing his neighbor in Wautoma Monday, according to the Wautoma Police Department.

Police said Steven Fiebrink of Wautoma was angry with his neighbor "for waking him up over McDonald's and not agreeing to help him." Fiebrink told officers he entered the neighbor's home, held a Buck Knife to the neighbor's throat and then stabbed the neighbor in the arm.

Fiebrink was charged Wednesday in Waushara County with recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery and disorderly conduct. He is being held at the Waushara County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond.

He is due back in court Oct. 6.