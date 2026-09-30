Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wautoma man charged with stabbing neighbor

Crime Scene Tape
(c) Fer Gregory/fergregory - stock.adobe.com
high contrast image of Crime scene tape with red and blue lights on the background
Crime Scene Tape
Posted

WAUTOMA (NBC 26) — A 34-year-old man has been charged after allegedly stabbing his neighbor in Wautoma Monday, according to the Wautoma Police Department.

Police said Steven Fiebrink of Wautoma was angry with his neighbor "for waking him up over McDonald's and not agreeing to help him." Fiebrink told officers he entered the neighbor's home, held a Buck Knife to the neighbor's throat and then stabbed the neighbor in the arm.

Fiebrink was charged Wednesday in Waushara County with recklessly endangering safety, substantial battery and disorderly conduct. He is being held at the Waushara County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond.

He is due back in court Oct. 6.

The need is real, and every dollar helps. Join NBC 26 and the Scripps Howard Fund in supporting tornado recovery efforts across the Fox Valley.