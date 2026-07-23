Wautoma man charged after infant suffers life-threatening injuries, police say

WAUTOMA (NBC 26) — A Wautoma man is facing a felony child abuse charge after investigators say a 5-month-old baby suffered life-threatening injuries that doctors believe are consistent with physical abuse.

According to the Wautoma Police Department, 29-year-old Stephen Polvi was charged Thursday with child abuse causing great bodily harm.

The investigation began May 30, when Wautoma police and the Waushara County Sheriff's Office responded to ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose following reports of an agitated person in the emergency room. Officers learned a 5-month-old infant was spitting up blood and had suffered significant injuries.

Authorities say the baby was unable to feed normally because of those injuries and was later transferred to Children's Wisconsin for specialized treatment. Medical staff determined the infant's injuries were potentially life-threatening and appeared to be consistent with physical abuse.

Police, along with Waushara County Child Protective Services, interviewed the baby's caregivers and witnesses, including Polvi.

According to police, Polvi told investigators the baby had been fussy and said there are times when "you need to put your fingers into the back of the baby's mouth." Police said he also gave additional details about putting his fingers into the infant's mouth during the interview.

According to a criminal complaint, the infant's mother told investigators she found the infant spitting up blood after the baby had been alone with Polvi.

Authorities also said Polvi was already on probation in two separate Wisconsin cases involving reckless endangerment. Following the investigation, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections took him into custody for an alleged probation violation.

Wautoma Police Chief Paul Mott told NBC 26 the infant has since been discharged from the hospital, is doing well and is able to feed normally again.

Polvi is now being held in the Waushara County Jail. An initial appearance is scheduled for Aug. 18.

