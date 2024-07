WAUSHARA COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 31-year-old individual from Coloma was killed after a motorcycle collided with a deer.

The Waushara County Sheriff's Office says they got the call of the crash Wednesday at approximately 7:46 p.m. on 2nd Ln., south of State Road 21 in the town of Coloma.

Deputies say the owner of the motorcycle — 31-year-old Aric W. Kerschner of Coloma — was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was flown to UW Madison for their injuries resulting from the crash.