Waupun man suffers serious injuries in crash with semi-truck

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 55-year-old Waupun man was taken by helicopter to the hospital after suffering serious injuries from a crash on Highway 26 in the Township of Rosendale.

According to a press release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened Tuesday just before noon. Deputies were called to a reported two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near Olden Road.

Investigators believe a 55-year-old man from Waupun lost control of his SUV, crossed the center line and hit the side of a semi-truck before leaving the roadway and hitting a power pole.

The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries and was taken by ThedStar helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Highway 26 was completely closed for about 30 minutes while the medical helicopter landed and emergency responders worked at the scene.

The crash is being investigated.