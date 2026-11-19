GREEN LAKE COUNTY (NBC 26) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in the Township of Kingston Wednesday.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call about a motorcycle crash around 9:30 a.m. on State Highway 44 at East Street. Crews arrived to find the driver, who was the only person involved in the crash, dead at the scene. The driver was a 32-year-old man from Waupun.

A preliminary investigation suggests the driver failed to navigate a curve and was separated from the motorcycle during the crash.

Highway 44 remained open while the scene was investigated.