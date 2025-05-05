Waupun man convicted for fentanyl related homicide

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A jury convicted Dylan B. Mayne of first-degree reckless homicide on Friday, after a trial that lasted five days, according to Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

In May of 2023, Mayne provided fentanyl to a victim, leading to their death. A second victim also overdosed, but was taken to a hospital and survived.

“Too many families continue to suffer from the devastating effects of fentanyl and opioids, as we see fentanyl destroying families and communities," stated Toney. "We will continue working with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to aggressively prosecute those that distribute poison into our communities.”

Mayne's sentencing is scheduled for June 13.