Waupaca man rescued after kayak capsizes in Fond du Lac River

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A Waupaca man needed treatment for hypothermia after he was rescued Saturday when his kayak capsized in the Fond du Lac River.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the 27-year-old man called 911 Saturday morning to report he had capsized his kayak and was in the water in the Fond du Lac River north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail. This is located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said they were able to see the man in the water, but they couldn't get to him due to the water and ice. The river in this area is approximately 20 to 30 yards wide, according to the sheriff's office, and varies in depth. At the time, the river had a layer of newly formed thin ice.

The Lamartine Fire Department arrived on the scene and used their inflatable rescue sled to successfully rescue the man.

The man told an investigating deputy that he was deer hunting and had put his kayak in the river. He stated he was attempting to paddle upstream and as he was going over a patch of ice, the ice broke away and caused him to capsize.

According to the sheriff's office, the man said he tried to walk through the water back to a nearby bridge, but once he realized how far he had to go and how cold the water was, he stopped to call 911. The water in the area he was in varied from knee to waist deep, with a muck bottom, which also hindered his efforts at getting out himself.

After he was rescued, the man was then turned over to City of Fond du Lac Fire Department Paramedics and transported to SSM St. Agnes Hospital for treatment of hypothermia. He was in the water for about an hour.