Waupaca man charged with reckless homicide in mother’s overdose

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — A 34-year-old Waupaca man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with his mother’s fatal overdose, court records show.

David Allen Anderson was charged Thursday in Waupaca County with first-degree reckless homicide and delivering fentanyl.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded on the morning of May 14 to a home in the 400 block of Granite Street in Waupaca for an unresponsive 62-year-old woman. Anderson initially told police he thought his mother had fallen and hit her head, but later admitted they had used drugs together two days earlier.

The complaint says investigators learned Anderson and an acquaintance traveled to Milwaukee the day before the victim's death to buy crack cocaine and fentanyl from a dealer. Anderson shared the fentanyl with his mother, and the acquaintance said Anderson later confessed to also giving her methadone, Xanax, and heroin before leaving for a methadone clinic the morning she died.

An autopsy found she died from mixed drug toxicity involving fentanyl, lorazepam, and trazodone, according to the complaint. If convicted, Anderson faces up to 60 years in prison on the homicide charge and up to 15 years for delivering fentanyl.

Anderson is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

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