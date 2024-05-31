Waupaca man arrested after multiple suspected offenses, police say

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — Waupaca Police say a man is in custody after committing multiple suspected offenses stemming back to April.

Police say they looked into a burglary complaint on April 24 where a business was broken into and money was stolen.

Authorities then investigated a separate incident on May 23 where a man attempted to access an ATM machine causing damage.

Five days later, police looked into an incident where a business was broken into and an undisclosed amount of cash was reported missing. Officers later located the suspect in the downtown area. Police say he ran away, entered an unlocked apartment, and escaped through the front door.

Police then investigated a situation on May 29 where a man stole numerous lottery tickets at a convenience store. The suspect was eventually seen running from the 1000 block of W. Fulton St.

Authorities say they eventually located the suspect in a wooded area using a drone and a K9. The man was arrested and confessed to all offenses after being interviewed by police.

Police say they are referring charges of burglary, theft, resisting arrest, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to dwelling, and disorderly conduct.

We are not naming the suspect because he has not been formally charged.