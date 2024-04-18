Waupaca County Sheriff's Office launches text to 911 program

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office has launched a text to 911 program. This means if you're in an emergency, you can send a text to 911.

The sheriff's office said the texting program should only be used when a call is not possible.

"For instance, if the caller is deaf, hard-of-hearing, speech impaired or when speaking out loud would put the caller in danger," authorities said in a news release.

They said if you're experiencing an emergency, the first text should include location and type of emergency.

If someone does not answer your text, you're asked to contact 911 in a different way.

It is a crime to prank call or text 911.

Authorities said calling 911 is still the best and fastest way during an emergency.

They are reminding people that text to 911 services are not available everywhere in Wisconsin or the U.S.