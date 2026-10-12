Waupaca County deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating 16-year-old Auwynn E. Kraeger of the Waupaca area.

Deputies say Kraeger was last seen Sunday at around 10:15 p.m. in rural Waupaca County. She left her home without a cellphone.

Auwynn is approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs 155 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. Authorities said she has been entered as a missing/runaway juvenile.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office at 715-258-4466. Those with information can remain anonymous, deputies added.