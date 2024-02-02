Waupaca Co. Sheriff's Office looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office needs your help in locating a vehicle responsible for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Deputies said the crash happened at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway W near New London High School.

Authorities believe the vehicle is either a car or smaller SUV, darker in color, and has front-end damage on the passenger side headlight and mirror.

Deputies said the vehicle was last seen traveling northbound into the city of New London.

If you have information with this case, you're asked to call the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office at 715-258-4466. Deputies said anonymous tipsters are also welcome.