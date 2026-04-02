Waukesha woman killed in late-night rollover crash in Ashford

TOWN OF ASHFORD (NBC 26) — A 30-year-old woman from Waukesha died late Wednesday night after her pickup truck rolled over at the intersection of County Highways BB and W in the Town of Ashford.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 11:52 p.m. on April 1. Investigators say the woman was driving northbound on Highway BB when she missed a curve. Her truck went off the road, down an embankment, hit a culvert, and overturned onto Highway W.

Emergency crews from multiple agencies responded, including the Campbellsport Fire Department, Campbellsport Ambulance, Campbellsport First Responders, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the City of Fond du Lac Ambulance (Intercept).

Sheriff’s deputies confirmed she was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection was closed for about three hours while law enforcement and first responders worked the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.