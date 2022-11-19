Waukesha to hold one-year remembrance ceremony for Christmas parade victims, survivors

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The City of Waukesha will be holding a ceremony for the one-year remembrance of the Christmas Parade Tragedy.

The ceremony will take place on Monday, Nov. 21 at the Les Paul Performance Center in Cutler Park. It will begin at 4:39 p.m.

Several notable people will be speaking at the ceremony including Mayor Shawn Reilly, Gov. Tony Evers, Fire Chief Steve Howard, Police Chief Dan Thompson, Father Patrick Heppe, and Carmen De La Paz.

At the end of the ceremony, Mayor Reilly will be asking everyone to "turn the city blue" by having the Waukesha community light their homes and businesses in blue lights as a symbol of unity as well as support for all of the victims.

If you need a blue light bulb, the ceremony will have a limited quantity that will be given away for free. There will also be blue glow bracelets provided by Educator's Credit Union.

The Healing Hearts of Southeast Milwaukee will also be at the ceremony with trained volunteers for anyone who feels the need to talk to someone about last year's tragedy.

Head on over to the Les Paul Performance Center to honor the lives lost, support those who are still affected, and come together in unity as a community.

The event will be live-streamed on the City of Waukesha's Facebook page for those who cannot attend the ceremony in person.

Cutler Park is located at 321 Wisconsin Avenue, Waukesha.

