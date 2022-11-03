Waukesha seeking $1.5M in donations to complete Christmas parade memorials

Waukesha officials are seeking $1.5 million in donations to help complete three permanent Christmas parade memorials.

The memorials will honor the lives lost and the lives impacted following the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy on November 21, 2021.

To donate, visit the Waukesha Parade Memorial website.

In September, the Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission decided on three different memorials. The commission was originally seeking two memorial designs, one for Grede Park and one for Main Street.

Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission The commission chose two designs from Thrive Architects and one from Carmen De La Paz.

The approved designs are just concepts. Changes will depend on how much money is fundraised and the final locations among other factors.

To learn more about each design, visit Waukesha's city website.

If you want to donate to the memorial fund, visit the Waukesha County Community Foundation's website.