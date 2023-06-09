Watch Now
Water quality advisory issued for Fox Crossing park

Posted at 4:37 PM, Jun 09, 2023
FOX CROSSING (NBC 26) — The Winnebago County Health Department has issued a water quality advisory for Fritse Park in Fox Crossing due to elevated levels of E. coil found in the water.

Those who are at a higher risk of getting sick, who are currently sick, or those who cannot avoid ingesting water should limit time in the water at Fritse Park.

Parkgoers are cautioned to swim at their own risk, not ingest lake water, shower after swimming, wash hands before eating and not swim if ill.

