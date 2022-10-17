WATCH: Video shows 'bellringer' Washington Island Ferry ride

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — Monday's high winds created choppy waters as the Washington Island Ferry made its way across "Death's Door," the passage between the Bay of Green Bay and Lake Michigan.

Joel Gunnlaugsson, who works on the Washington Island Ferry Line, recorded the video that shows the boat sailing through turbulent waves.

The ferry only made two trips Monday, all other trips were canceled due to the high winds and waves.

As of late Monday afternoon, the Washington Island Ferry Line says it won't run Tuesday.