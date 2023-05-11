WATCH: Man spotted riding e-scooter down I-94 in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A man was spotted riding an electric scooter down the interstate in Milwaukee Thursday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation followed the scooter using its cameras along I-94.

The scooter appears to be one of the Lime scooters, which are supposed to shut off when a rider enters restricted zones. The man was seen on several cameras including the camera at I-41 and Drexel Ave and Ryan Road.

TMJ4 monitored the cameras until the man exited the interstate on Ryan Road and rode out of a WisDOT camera's view.

The scooter company LIME tells our sister station, TMJ4 News, the man has been banned from using the e-scooters in the future. According to LIME's statement:

This rider behavior is as rare as it is unacceptable. We have found and banned the rider and will continue our work in partnership with the city to encourage riding safely and respecting the law, which is what the vast majority of our riders do. Over 99.99% of our rides are completed without reported incident. Ridership in Milwaukee has been strong this year and our safety record has been as well.



Our team reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to see if they had any information. Read their response below: