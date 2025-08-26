WATCH LIVE: Watertown man who faked his drowning set for plea and sentencing hearing

GREEN LAKE (NBC 26) — Ryan Borgwardt, the man who faked his own drowning and left his wife and three children to go to Eastern Europe, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a plea and sentencing hearing on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer.

Watch the hearing live below:

Borgwardt was reported missing on Green Lake last summer, leading to an extensive search. An investigation found 44-year-old Ryan Borgwardt had a second passport, cleared his laptop, took out a 375,000 life insurance policy and was communicating with a woman in Uzbekistan.

