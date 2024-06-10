WATCH LIVE: Opening statements begin in Oshkosh boat crash trial

Opening statements began Monday morning in Winnebago County Court in the trial of Jason Lindemann.

He's accused of crashing his power boat into a large paddle boat on the Fox River in July 2022 and then leaving the scene.

Lindemann has been charged with more than a dozen counts, including failing to render aid and felony endangering safety.

The trial began Monday morning with jury selection, which lasted around two hours.

Lindemann has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is prosecuting the case and says his boat was found abandoned at a nearby marina the next day.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.