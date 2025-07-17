Watch live: Jury trial begins for Tony Haase, accused of 1992 double homicide

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — The jury trial for Tony Haase, the Weyauwega man charged in a 1992 double homicide, begins this Thursday after a jury selection that lasted three days wrapped up.

Prosecutors charged Haase in 2022 with killing a woman and her boyfriend over 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident.

Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. According to the criminal complaint, Tongstad's father was involved in a snowmobile accident in 1977 that left Haase's father dead.

Investigators wrote in the complaint that they've been working the case for decades and identified Haase as possible suspect. They did not say in the complaint how they learned about him. Officers took a DNA sample from him during a traffic stop on July 6, 2022 that matched DNA found on Tongstad's body.

He told detectives that on the night the couple died he got drunk and started thinking about the snowmobile accident, the complaint said.

He went to Tongstad's rural farmhouse, where he said he fought with Mumbrue and punched Tongstad in the face, knocking her out.

He described moving his arm in a "stabbing motion" toward Mumbrue's chest and stabbing Tongstad in the chest as she regained consciousness, according to the complaint.

