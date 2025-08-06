Watch live: Closing arguments for 1992 double murder trial begin

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — The closing arguments for a decades-old double homicide trial is officially underway in Waupaca County. Watch live below:

Tony Haase is accused of killing Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in 1992.

The jury trial for Tony Haase, the Weyauwega man charged in a 1992 double homicide, began a few weeks ago after a jury selection that lasted three days wrapped up.

Prosecutors charged Haase in 2022 with killing a woman and her boyfriend over 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident.

Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. According to the criminal complaint, Tongstad's father was involved in a snowmobile accident in 1977 that left Haase's father dead.