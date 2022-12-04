Watch Live: 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade

WAUKESHA (NBC 26) — NBC 26's Milwaukee news partner, TMJ4 News, is proud to be broadcasting live the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade. The parade not only celebrates the holiday spirit, but also commemorates the lives lost and families torn during the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack in 2021.

The parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4 beginning at 4 p.m. TMJ4 News is proud to be the television sponsor of the parade for the first time in history.

This stream will include content from TMJ4 News.

The theme for this year's Waukesha Christmas Parade is Peace on Earth. It comes as the city continues to recover from the tragic parade in 2021 that left six people dead and dozens injured.

The victims who died:

Jackson Spark, 6

Jane Kulich, 52

Tamara Durand, 52

LeAnna Owen, 71

Ginny Sorenson, 79

Bill Hospel, 81

Waukesha Christmas Parade lineup:

The City of Waukesha released its preliminary lineup for the parade earlier this month. The main sponsor of this year's Christmas Parade is Ascension Wisconsin Hospitals, which opened a neighborhood emergency department and hospital in Waukesha shortly before the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy.

That hospital treated some of the people who were injured in the attack.