Washington County executive announces candidacy for governor

DAVID BARTSCHER/AP
This image provided by the Schoemann campaign shows Republican Josh Schoemann, who on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, filed paperwork to run for governor in Wisconsin, at a Green County Republican Party event in Monroe, Wis., March 8, 2025. (Schoemann's campaign via AP)
WEST BEND (NBC 26) — Washington County executive Josh Schoemann officially launched his campaign for Wisconsin governor during an event in West Bend.

Schoemann is the first republican to enter the 2026 race, but there's a lot to do for the 43-year-old candidate in the race that will likely have a highly competitive Republican primary influence by President Trump and his supporters.

Schoemann says he likes what he's seeing, coming from the White House, "I give President Trump a lot of credit. I'm very excited for what he is working for right now and that is completely resetting the table - getting the focus back on the trading of good and services and putting America first."

Meanwhile, incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers has not yet said whether he'll seek a third term.

Governor Evers says he's waiting until the state budget process wraps up before making that decision.

