Warming shelters offer relief to Northeast Wisconsin neighbors without a home

(NBC 26) — Northeast Wisconsin faces below freezing temperature this week as winter enters full swing. A handful of warming shelters are offering a safe place to sleep for neighbors who don't have a home. Here's a list of some of those resources:

Green Bay:

Freedom House



2997 St. Anthony Dr., Green Bay

Open 24 hours year round

(920) 432-4646

House of Hope



1660 Christina St., Green Bay

Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(920) 884-6740

New Community Shelter



301 Mather Street, Green Bay

Open 24 hours year round

(920) 437-3766

Salvation Army Green Bay



626 Union Court, Green Bay

Will open as a daytime warming center when temperatures drop below zero

(920) 497-7053

St. John’s Ministries - Men’s Shelter



411 St. John St., Green Bay

Open Nov. 1 through April 30

(920) 436-9344

St. John’s Ministries - Women’s Shelter



700 E. Walnut St., Green Bay

Open Nov. 1 through April 30

(920) 857-9587

St. John’s Ministries - Micah Center



612 Stuart St., Green Bay

Open Nov. 1 through April 30

(920) 617-8700

St. John’s Ministries - Wellspring



700 E. Walnut St., Green Bay

Open Nov. 1 through April 30

(920) 857-9587

Fox Cities:

Pillars Adult Shelter



1928 W. College Ave., Appleton

Open daily from 4:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.

(920) 734-9192

Pillars Adult & Family Shelter



400 N. Division St., Appleton

Open 24 hours year round

(920) 734-9192

Salvation Army Fox Cities



130 E. North St., Appleton

Will open as a daytime warming center when temperatures drop below zero

(920) 734-3324

Oshkosh:

Day by Day Shelter



420 Ceape Ave., Oshkosh

Open daily from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.

(920) 203-4865

Fond du Lac:

Holy Family Warming Shelter



73 E. 1st St., Fond du Lac

Open Nov. 1 through April 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(920) 921-0580

St. Katharine Drexel Shelter



358 N. Peters Ave., Fond du Lac

Open 24 hours year round

(920) 922-8122

Lakeshore:

Manitowoc Warming Shelter



502 N. 8th St., Manitowoc

Open Monday through Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.

(920) 629-5820

Sheboygan County Warming Center



623 Ontario Ave., Sheboygan

Open Nov. 10 through mid-April

(920) 395-3990

Please note, some of these shelters do have a wait list. To get more information on availability, you can call the shelter nearest to you.

Many churches, libraries and community centers will also open on an as-needed basis this winter with food and a warm place to stay.

If you know of any resources missing from this list, you can email them to news@nbc26.com.