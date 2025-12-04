Warming shelters offer relief to Northeast Wisconsin neighbors without a home

(NBC 26) — Northeast Wisconsin faces below freezing temperature this week as winter enters full swing. A handful of warming shelters are offering a safe place to sleep for neighbors who don't have a home. Here's a list of some of those resources:
Green Bay:
- 2997 St. Anthony Dr., Green Bay
- Open 24 hours year round
- (920) 432-4646
- 1660 Christina St., Green Bay
- Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- (920) 884-6740
- 301 Mather Street, Green Bay
- Open 24 hours year round
- (920) 437-3766
- 626 Union Court, Green Bay
- Will open as a daytime warming center when temperatures drop below zero
- (920) 497-7053
St. John’s Ministries - Men’s Shelter
- 411 St. John St., Green Bay
- Open Nov. 1 through April 30
- (920) 436-9344
St. John’s Ministries - Women’s Shelter
- 700 E. Walnut St., Green Bay
- Open Nov. 1 through April 30
- (920) 857-9587
St. John’s Ministries - Micah Center
- 612 Stuart St., Green Bay
- Open Nov. 1 through April 30
- (920) 617-8700
St. John’s Ministries - Wellspring
- 700 E. Walnut St., Green Bay
- Open Nov. 1 through April 30
- (920) 857-9587
Fox Cities:
- 1928 W. College Ave., Appleton
- Open daily from 4:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- (920) 734-9192
Pillars Adult & Family Shelter
- 400 N. Division St., Appleton
- Open 24 hours year round
- (920) 734-9192
- 130 E. North St., Appleton
- Will open as a daytime warming center when temperatures drop below zero
- (920) 734-3324
Oshkosh:
- 420 Ceape Ave., Oshkosh
- Open daily from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- (920) 203-4865
Fond du Lac:
- 73 E. 1st St., Fond du Lac
- Open Nov. 1 through April 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- (920) 921-0580
- 358 N. Peters Ave., Fond du Lac
- Open 24 hours year round
- (920) 922-8122
Lakeshore:
- 502 N. 8th St., Manitowoc
- Open Monday through Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- (920) 629-5820
Sheboygan County Warming Center
- 623 Ontario Ave., Sheboygan
- Open Nov. 10 through mid-April
- (920) 395-3990
Please note, some of these shelters do have a wait list. To get more information on availability, you can call the shelter nearest to you.
Many churches, libraries and community centers will also open on an as-needed basis this winter with food and a warm place to stay.
If you know of any resources missing from this list, you can email them to news@nbc26.com.