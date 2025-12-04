Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Warming shelters offer relief to Northeast Wisconsin neighbors without a home

Abbey Hamachek
(NBC 26) — Northeast Wisconsin faces below freezing temperature this week as winter enters full swing. A handful of warming shelters are offering a safe place to sleep for neighbors who don't have a home. Here's a list of some of those resources:

Green Bay:

Freedom House

  • 2997 St. Anthony Dr., Green Bay
  • Open 24 hours year round
  • (920) 432-4646

House of Hope

  • 1660 Christina St., Green Bay
  • Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • (920) 884-6740

New Community Shelter

  • 301 Mather Street, Green Bay
  • Open 24 hours year round
  • (920) 437-3766

Salvation Army Green Bay

  • 626 Union Court, Green Bay
  • Will open as a daytime warming center when temperatures drop below zero
  • (920) 497-7053

St. John’s Ministries - Men’s Shelter

  • 411 St. John St., Green Bay
  • Open Nov. 1 through April 30
  • (920) 436-9344

St. John’s Ministries - Women’s Shelter

  • 700 E. Walnut St., Green Bay
  • Open Nov. 1 through April 30
  • (920) 857-9587

St. John’s Ministries - Micah Center

  • 612 Stuart St., Green Bay
  • Open Nov. 1 through April 30
  • (920) 617-8700

St. John’s Ministries - Wellspring

  • 700 E. Walnut St., Green Bay
  • Open Nov. 1 through April 30
  • (920) 857-9587

Fox Cities:

Pillars Adult Shelter

  • 1928 W. College Ave., Appleton
  • Open daily from 4:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.
  • (920) 734-9192

Pillars Adult & Family Shelter

  • 400 N. Division St., Appleton
  • Open 24 hours year round
  • (920) 734-9192

Salvation Army Fox Cities

  • 130 E. North St., Appleton
  • Will open as a daytime warming center when temperatures drop below zero
  • (920) 734-3324

Oshkosh:

Day by Day Shelter

  • 420 Ceape Ave., Oshkosh 
  • Open daily from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.
  • (920) 203-4865

Fond du Lac:

Holy Family Warming Shelter

  • 73 E. 1st St., Fond du Lac
  • Open Nov. 1 through April 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.
  • (920) 921-0580

St. Katharine Drexel Shelter

  • 358 N. Peters Ave., Fond du Lac
  • Open 24 hours year round
  • (920) 922-8122

Lakeshore:

Manitowoc Warming Shelter

  • 502 N. 8th St., Manitowoc
  • Open Monday through Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.
  • (920) 629-5820

Sheboygan County Warming Center

  • 623 Ontario Ave., Sheboygan
  • Open Nov. 10 through mid-April
  • (920) 395-3990

Please note, some of these shelters do have a wait list. To get more information on availability, you can call the shelter nearest to you.

Many churches, libraries and community centers will also open on an as-needed basis this winter with food and a warm place to stay.

If you know of any resources missing from this list, you can email them to news@nbc26.com.

