Warmer weekend offers better conditions for travelers

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Schedule boards at Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport are all reading "ON TIME" without any delays as passengers brace for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

Most people are sad about the lack of snow for Christmas, but many travelers are breathing a sigh of relief, because it creates fewer delays for airlines and drivers.

Despite the smooth start to the busy weekend, travelers are still encouraged to give yourself plenty of time before flying to your destination.

To stay up to date with the latest flight cancellations and delays, you can check out Flightaware.