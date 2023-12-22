Watch Now
Warmer weekend offers better conditions for travelers

Most people are hoping for a white Christmas, but travelers hitting the road or taking to the skies are happy about the warmer weather.
MacLeod Hageman
Travelers at Austin Straubel International Airport are happy about the lack of delays and cancellations as they fly to their destinations this Christmas.
Posted at 9:51 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 10:51:52-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Schedule boards at Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport are all reading "ON TIME" without any delays as passengers brace for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

Most people are sad about the lack of snow for Christmas, but many travelers are breathing a sigh of relief, because it creates fewer delays for airlines and drivers.

Despite the smooth start to the busy weekend, travelers are still encouraged to give yourself plenty of time before flying to your destination.

To stay up to date with the latest flight cancellations and delays, you can check out Flightaware.

