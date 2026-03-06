War in Iran headlines feel nonstop. Local families share the toll, and what helps

APPLETON (NBC 26) — People in our community say the constant stream of headlines about the war in Iran is taking a toll. Tonight, we are hearing from them, and from an expert, about what helps.

For some parents, the stress is tied to what their kids are absorbing.

Gina Jimenez told us she worries children are seeing a level of nonstop crisis coverage that previous generations did not.

“Well, I'm just stressed for my kids because I feel like they're seeing all this news that we didn't see constantly coming in when we were kids, and so there's no way to just shut it off and give them a break.”

For others, the worry shows up in quieter ways, including interrupted sleep.

“Maybe just wake up at midnight and think about what to do the next day.”

Psychotherapist Dr. Jeffrey Rubin says reactions like these are becoming more common as people try to process a steady flow of distressing news.

He says he is hearing the same emotions repeatedly.

“I'm seeing people are overwhelmed, flooded. Sad. Fearful. Demoralized.”

Behind that stress, Dr. Rubin says, is a feeling many people struggle to name.

“Another keyword, we feel powerless. That's really crucial.”

Some people cope by limiting how much news they take in.

Military veteran Terry Bentel said stepping back from the news helped protect his mental health.

“I stopped watching the news for the most part in 2020 because I was just sick of hearing it, and it started being negative again. So I try not to let it affect me.”

Others try to focus on the things they can control.

Appleton resident Sarah Eskofski said she is frustrated but still hopeful things will improve.

“Just frustrated with everything that's going on and hopeful that this doesn't last long and that things get better eventually.”

Dr. Rubin says taking small breaks can help when the headlines feel overwhelming.

He recommends quick resets throughout the day.

“Micro breaks. One minute, water cooler, walk away from the computer.”

But his most important message for people feeling the weight of it all right now is this.

“You're not crazy. If you feel flooded, sad, demoralized, you're not weak.”

Dr. Rubin says even small breaks from the news can help. A walk outside, a few slow breaths, or time with family are good places to start.