Wanted Shawano Co. fugitive found in secluded hideout, secret fort

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. — A wanted fugitive was arrested after being found in a secluded hideout in Marathon County on Tuesday.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was wanted on an active felony warrant issued by the Department of Corrections for a sex offender registration violation.

He was found in his hideout near highways D and OO in the town of Norrie.

The sheriff's office says the community's support was instrumental in finding the suspect's hidden location.

"The clandestine fort was built on private property in an effort to evade arrest by law enforcement," the sheriff's office shared.

He's since been referred to the Marathon County District Attorney's Office on multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felon in possession of a concealed knife.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.