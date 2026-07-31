Want to hunt at Barkhausen? Deer permit registration opens Aug. 1

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Hunters hoping to hunt at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve during Wisconsin's 2026 nine-day gun deer season can register for a permit drawing beginning Aug. 1.

Brown County Parks says hunting at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve and the Fort Howard Paper Foundation Wildlife Area will once again be limited to hunters selected through a random drawing.

Robert F. Bukaty/AP FILE - A 10-point white-tailed deer walks through the woods. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Registration is open from Aug. 1 through Aug. 15. Hunters can enter as an individual or as a group of up to three people, but applicants can only register in one category.

To enter the drawing, call Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve at (920) 434-2824 during the registration period.

Barkhausen Nature Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. The preserve's trails remain open daily from dawn until dusk.